Left Menu

Orissa and Gauhati high courts get new judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 17:19 IST
Orissa and Gauhati high courts get new judges
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Two judicial officers and an advocate were on Saturday appointed as judges in two high courts.

Advocate Sibo Sankar Misra and judicial officer Ananda Chandra Behra were appointed judges of the Orissa High Court.

Judicial officer Budi Habung was appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on the microblogging site X.

He also said that Justice C S Sudha, an additional judge of the Kerala High Court, has been elevated as a judge or what is popularly called a 'permanent judge'.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being made permanent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023