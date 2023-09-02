Gabon reopens borders 'effective immediately'- AFP
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 17:26 IST
- Country:
- Gabon
Gabon will reopen its borders "effective immediately", AFP reported on Saturday.
Gabon's military rulers had "decided with immediate effect to reopen the land, sea and air borders as of this Saturday", AFP reported citing a spokesperson for the army speaking on state TV.
Also Read: Gabonese military officers announce they have seized power
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gabon
Advertisement