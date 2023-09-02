Left Menu

Two die as SUV hits motorcycle in UP

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 02-09-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 18:58 IST
Two die as SUV hits motorcycle in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, including a woman, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an SUV here on Saturday, police said.

One person was injured in the incident that took place near Mahimapur village under the Baksha police station area, they said.

Sangeeta Devi (42) and her son Shivam Prajapati were going to Gujarati Inter-College, Churawanpur for a parent-teacher meeting with their neighbour Arvind Yadav (28) on his motorcycle when it was hit by the SUV coming from the wrong side, Circle Officer (CO) S P Upadhyay said.

All three of them were rushed to the Naupedwa community health centre where Sangeeta was declared dead. Shivam and Arvind were shifted to the district hospital for better treatment after first aid, police said.

Later, the family members of the injured took them to a private hospital where Arvind also died.

The SUV has been seized, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023