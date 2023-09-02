Man killed in lightning strikes in Kolkata

A 24-year-old management student was killed in lightning strikes in Kolkata, which witnessed moderate rainfall on Saturday. The student, identified as Kaushik Kar, went to the terrace of his house in the Regent Park area in the southern part of the city this afternoon and was struck by lightning, an officer said. He was declared brought dead when he was taken to MR Bangur Hospital, he added.

