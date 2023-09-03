Assam doctor alleges threats from family for embracing Hinduism; family claims kidnap

A doctor in Assam has alleged being threatened by her family for converting to Hinduism, forcing her to go into hiding, while her brother has claimed that she has been kidnapped.

Even as the family sought police help in tracing her, a video by the doctor has emerged in which she claimed to be safe and voluntarily staying away for her safety.

As the matter was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, he directed the DGP to probe the issue.

''Take action as per Law after a proper enquiry @gpsinghips,'' Sarma wrote on X, sharing a post with the doctor's video.

In the video, the doctor claimed that she had irked her family by converting to Hinduism and they have threatened to kill her, leading her to go into hiding.

She also claimed that her family wanted to marry her off to an elderly maulvi as they believe it will lead her to 'jannat' (heaven) in the afterlife.

The video was shot at an airport, the doctor said, adding that she is completely safe though she didn't disclose her location.

The doctor's brother, Wakil Khan, had earlier sought police help in tracing her.

In a post on X to the director general of police GP Singh, Khan maintained that his elder sister had gone missing from August 17 from Hapjan primary health centre in Tinsukia, where she was posted.

Responding to the post, Singh wrote, ''She has posted a video online indicating that she faces death threat from her family. Please be advised that any such threat is unlawful and would attract penal action.'' Khan, replying to Singh, said they have received a demand for Rs nine lakh and dismissed the video as 'totally baseless'.

He maintained that his sister could be in 'some distress condition' and requested the DGP to locate her.

Singh later said that the matter is being investigated.

