Narcotics substances seized in Bengal, one held

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Bhaktinagar Police Station apprehended the person on Saturday night from an area near the Eastern Bypass in Siliguri and recovered the narcotics substances, a senior officer said. Nineteen bottles of banned cough syrup, 180 pieces of narcotic tablets and 2,664 pieces of narcotic capsules were recovered from the accused, he said.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 03-09-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 17:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man from Sikkim was arrested in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district after narcotics substances, including banned cough syrup, were seized from his possession, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Bhaktinagar Police Station apprehended the person on Saturday night from an area near the Eastern Bypass in Siliguri and recovered the narcotics substances, a senior officer said. ''Nineteen bottles of banned cough syrup, 180 pieces of narcotic tablets and 2,664 pieces of narcotic capsules were recovered from the accused,'' he said. The arrested person hails from East Sikkim, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

