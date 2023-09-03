Left Menu

Minor raped in UP’s Saharanpur, man arrested

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:26 IST
Minor raped in UP’s Saharanpur, man arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Titro police station area on Saturday. The girl along with a friend had gone to collect grass from a field and was raped by Vishnu (19), Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

On the complaint of the victim’s family, the accused was sent to jail after being arrested and a case has been registered against him under the IPC section of rape and the POCSO Act, he said.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination and further probe is underway, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023