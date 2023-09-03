Left Menu

DCW issues notice to police over sexual assault of minor at shelter home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:33 IST
DCW issues notice to police over sexual assault of minor at shelter home
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city police over the alleged sexual assault of a minor boy at a private shelter home here, officials said on Sunday.

The commission said it received a call on Saturday regarding the incident on its 181 women helpline number.

''It has been learnt that upon the death of his mother and re-marriage of his father, the survivor has been living in the shelter home for the past few years. He has informed that on August 31, when he went to the washroom in the evening, an older boy living in the home sexually assaulted him,'' the DCW said.

''He has stated that he informed the manager of the home about the incident, but he did not take any action,'' the commission added.

The DCW sought a copy of the FIR along with the details of the arrest made in the matter and asked whether the manager and other staff of the shelter home were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for not reporting the matter to the authorities.

The DCW also asked for details of any other incident at the shelter home in the past along with the action taken thereon.

The Delhi Police should submit an action taken report to the DCW by September 6, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023