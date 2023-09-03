DCW issues notice to police over sexual assault of minor at shelter home

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city police over the alleged sexual assault of a minor boy at a private shelter home here, officials said on Sunday.

The commission said it received a call on Saturday regarding the incident on its 181 women helpline number.

''It has been learnt that upon the death of his mother and re-marriage of his father, the survivor has been living in the shelter home for the past few years. He has informed that on August 31, when he went to the washroom in the evening, an older boy living in the home sexually assaulted him,'' the DCW said.

''He has stated that he informed the manager of the home about the incident, but he did not take any action,'' the commission added.

The DCW sought a copy of the FIR along with the details of the arrest made in the matter and asked whether the manager and other staff of the shelter home were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for not reporting the matter to the authorities.

The DCW also asked for details of any other incident at the shelter home in the past along with the action taken thereon.

The Delhi Police should submit an action taken report to the DCW by September 6, it said.

