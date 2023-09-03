Left Menu

Woman stoned to death in Pakistan's Punjab province for alleged adultery

A woman was stoned to death in Pakistans Punjab province for allegedly committing adultery, police said on Sunday.The incident took place in Rajanpur district of Punjab, some 500 km from Lahore, on Friday.According to police, the husband of the woman, who is in her 20s, accused her of adultery.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 03-09-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The incident took place in Rajanpur district of Punjab, some 500 km from Lahore, on Friday.

According to police, the husband of the woman, who is in her 20s, accused her of adultery. On Friday, the man along with his two brothers tied the woman against a tree and stoned her to death. Before stoning her, they also brutally tortured her.

The brothers fled after committing the crime and are believed to be hiding at the border region between Punjab and Balochistan, police said.

The woman belonged to the Alkani tribe of Rajanpur.

A number of women are killed in Pakistan every year in the name of honour.

According to human rights activists, around 1,000 women are killed in the name of honour every year in Pakistan. The victims are widely perceived to have brought shame and dishonour to their families either by marrying against their will or having an affair. Most often the family members are behind such killings.

A few days ago, a young lady doctor was shot dead in the name of honour in Punjab's Mianwali district.

According to police, the 25-year-old doctor wanted to marry her colleague but her father disapproved of it.

''Over a week ago, the doctor's father came to her clinic in Mianwali city and argued with her over the matter. During the argument, he pulled out a gun and opened fire on her leaving her critically injured. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her wounds,'' police said.

