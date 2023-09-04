Left Menu

New Zealand applies to suspend SkyCity Entertainment unit's casino license

"The Secretary (of the DIA) states in the application that SCML did not comply with requirements in its SkyCity Auckland Host Responsibility Programme relating to detection of incidences of continuous play by the customer," SkyCity said in a statement. SkyCity Casino Management is the holder of the company's casino operator's license for its casinos in the Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown regions in New Zealand.

Updated: 04-09-2023 03:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 03:20 IST
New Zealand's SkyCity Entertainment Group on Monday said it was informed by the country's Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) that an application had been made to temporarily suspend the casino license of its SkyCity Casino Management (SCML) unit.

The application was made to the country's gambling commission to suspend the unit's casino operator's license for a period "in the range of 10 days", following a compliant made early last year by a former customer who gambled at the SkyCity Auckland casino from August 2017 to February 2021, SkyCity said. "The Secretary (of the DIA) states in the application that SCML did not comply with requirements in its SkyCity Auckland Host Responsibility Programme relating to detection of incidences of continuous play by the customer," SkyCity said in a statement.

SkyCity Casino Management is the holder of the company's casino operator's license for its casinos in the Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown regions in New Zealand. The company did not comment further on the application, adding that it would fully comply with the DIA secretary in relation to the application and process.

Last year, Australia's financial crime regulator launched civil proceedings against the casino operator's casino in Adelaide to crack down on the gambling industry.

