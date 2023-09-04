Flight attendant found dead with throat slit in Mumbai apartment; building's housekeeping staffer arrested

A 24-year-old woman flight attendant has been found dead with her throat slit in an apartment in Mumbai following which police have arrested the residential society's housekeeping staffer on the charge of murder, an official said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Rupal Ogrey, hailed from Chhattisgarh and came to Mumbai in April for training with the Air India, the official said.

She was found dead late Sunday night in a flat at N G Complex on Krishanlal Marwah Marg in Marol area of suburban Andheri, he said.

The police have arrested a 40-year-old man, identified as Vikram Athwal, who was doing housekeeping work for the last one year in the residential society were the woman lived, under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), an official from Powai police station said.

After allegedly killing the woman, the accused went to his residence at Tunga village in Powai area from where the police picked him up, he said.

The police were investigating if the accused committed any sexual assault on the woman, the official said.

''We have sent the body for post-mortem and are waiting for the medical report,'' he said.

During the probe, the police found the woman resided in the flat along with her sister and the latter's boyfriend, but the duo left for their native place eight days back. After the woman did not pick up calls from her family members, they rang up their local friends in Mumbai and asked them to go to her flat.

When the family's local friends went there, they found the flat locked from inside and there was no response to the doorbell.

Later, they contacted the Powai police and with their help opened the flat using a duplicate key, the official said.

The woman was found lying with her throat slit. She was immediately she rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission, the police said.

