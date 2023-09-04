Left Menu

Police arrest drug smuggler in Haryana

The Special Task Force of Haryana Police arrested a suspected member of an international drug smuggling racket and recovered narcotics worth at least Rs 32 lakh, officials said on Monday. The police also seized a car from the accused, identified as Satish.A Special Task Force STF officer said the police, acting on a tip-off, erected a barricade at Palwal-Tappal Road late on Sunday.

The Special Task Force of Haryana Police arrested a suspected member of an international drug smuggling racket and recovered narcotics worth at least Rs 32 lakh, officials said on Monday. The police also seized a car from the accused, identified as Satish.

A Special Task Force (STF) officer said the police, acting on a tip-off, erected a barricade at Palwal-Tappal Road late on Sunday. When Satish arrived at the barricade, he was signalled to stop but he tried to flee. The police, however, caught up with Satish and arrested him. They recovered 23.50 kilogrammes of sulfa and 2.60 kilogrammes of opium from him, the officer added.

Satish, a resident of Hansi in Hisar district, was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.

The value of the seized drug in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 32 lakh. The accused will be produced in a court on Monday and the police will take him on remand for questioning, said Anil Chhillar, who led the team that arrested Satish.

