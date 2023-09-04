BJP didn't work efficiently, under AAP rule MCD's image will change after G20: Mayor

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said the AAP-led MCD is working vigorously to clean the city ahead of the G20 Summit and claimed that the poor image that people had of the city's municipal corporation during the BJP's tenure will change after the mega event.

In an interview with PTI, she asserted that the cleanliness and beautification works being undertaken by the MCD before the summit ''wasn't just for the G20'' and the momentum will continue.

BJP ruled the corporation for 15 years and ''they gave landfill sites'' to Delhi. But with the AAP now in power, the corporation ''worked vigorously'' under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership to clean the city and make it more beautiful, the mayor said.

''Had the BJP worked efficiently, the people of Delhi would not have thrown them out of the MCD,'' Oberoi said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi BJP.

Asked if the image of the city will change after the G20 Summit, she said, ''Definitely''.

''MCD is a very important civic body in Delhi and is one of the largest corporations in the country... The image that people had of the MCD under the BJP rule will change after the G20 Summit,'' she told PTI in the interview.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place from September 9 to 10 at Bharat Mandapam, the newly built international convention and exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan.

The civic body identified and cleaned more than 11,000 garbage vulnerable points and is conducting anti-larval spraying in all wards ahead of the G20 Summit, Oberoi said.

''We have deployed 12,000 workers on special duty to prepare Delhi for the G20 Summit... and they are feeling motivated as they are now getting salaries on time and know that MCD is under a better rule,'' she added.

Teams have been formed to clean areas adjacent to posh hotels, tourist attractions and the city airport, Oberoi said, adding that Delhi is ready to welcome guests for the summit.

