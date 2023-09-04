Left Menu

Cyprus detains Israelis after a British woman accuses them of raping her

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasnt authorised to speak about the case publicly.The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it received a report that six Israeli citizens had been arrested in connection with the alleged rape.

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:21 IST
Cyprus detains Israelis after a British woman accuses them of raping her
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

A Cyprus court has ordered five Israelis to be held in police custody for eight days for an investigation after a 20-year-old British woman accused them of raping her in the coastal resort town of Ayia Napa, officials said on Monday.

A law enforcement official said three of the Israelis are 19 years old and the remaining two are 20. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to speak about the case publicly.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it received a report that six Israeli citizens had been arrested in connection with the alleged rape. No reason was given for the discrepancy in the number of arrests.

The ministry said in a statement that it is in touch with both Cypriot authorities and the families of the detained Israelis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023