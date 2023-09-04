Left Menu

Youth found dead in Delhi's Mangolpur Kalan

An 18-year-old youth was found dead at a park in Delhis Mangolpur Kalan village on Monday, police said. Police got a call regarding a youth found unconscious in Tiranga park, near Mangolpur Kalan Village. Police reached the spot and took the victim to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Updated: 04-09-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old youth was found dead at a park in Delhi's Mangolpur Kalan village on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Piyush, a resident of the area, they said. Police got a call regarding a youth found unconscious in Tiranga park, near Mangolpur Kalan Village. The youth had a deep cut mark on his right hand. Police reached the spot and took the victim to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. The body was preserved in the hospital. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at South Rohini police station. The investigation into the case is underway, police said.

The CCTV footages of the area are being checked to get clues about the accused and also the reason behind the entire matter, the officer said.

