Youth held for raping female acquaintance in moving car in UP's Bulandshahr

The district police on Monday arrested a youth for allegedly raping a woman known to him in a moving car.

The woman's mother had filed a complaint at Jahangirabad Police Station against three men of raping her daughter in a moving car in Bulandshahr, which later turned out not to be the case, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia said.

Police in their investigation found that there was only one person involved in the incident and he was known to the woman, who is aged about 19 or 20.

They are now questioning the youth, the girl, and her mother, on the basis of whose complaint an FIR was registered under section 366 (kidnapping) and 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the SP, the mother in her complaint alleged that her daughter was picked by a youth on a blue motorcycle around 11 am from her college gate, taken to Bulandshahr, and was made to sit in a white car, where three persons took turns to rape her while they drove the car all round the town.

The woman in her complaint said her daughter was beaten up, made unconscious with some narcotic, and thrown out on the Aurangabad-Syana road.

She was taken to a private clinic in Aurangabad by an unknown person, and was brought to the house of a relative by the owner of the clinic.

The SP (Rural) said when she was questioned, the victim alleged she was raped by one person, not three. She is undergoing a medical check up, Chaurasia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)