Taiwan president leaves for visit to last African ally Eswatini

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen left on Tuesday for a visit to Eswatini, Taipei's last African ally, saying the island will continue to confidently engage with the world and show it is a force for good.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-09-2023 05:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 05:53 IST
Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory with no right to state-to-state relations, now has formal ties with only 13 countries, almost all small, less developed nations in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, like Belize and Nauru.

In March, Honduras ended decades of ties with Taiwan. Tsai, speaking at the airport before leaving, said Eswatini was a "familiar old friend".

"Not only will Taiwan's footsteps to the world not stop, we will continue to move forward more firmly and self-confidently, so that the world can see Taiwan's steady force for good," she said, in comments broadcast live by the presidential office. Tsai is in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, from Sept. 5-7 for the 55th anniversary of the country's independence, and also marking 55 years of bilateral relations.

Eswatini is almost entirely surrounded by South Africa, which Chinese President Xi Jinping visited last month Tsai is flying directly to Eswatini and not having to stop over anywhere, unlike visits to Latin America which require transits via the United States that always anger China.

Tsai last visited Eswatini in 2018, and this time is being accompanied by Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua. Taiwan has provided large amounts of aid to the small southern African country ruled by an absolute monarchy, including in 2021 antiviral medication to help King Mswati III recover from COVID.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

