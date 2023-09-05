Russia downs Ukraine-launched drones that targeted Moscow
Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 07:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 07:04 IST
Russia's air defence systems shot down Ukraine-launched drones in the Istra district of the Moscow region and in the Kaluga region early on Tuesday that targeted the capital, the country's defence ministry and Moscow's mayor said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
