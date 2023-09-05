Left Menu

Russia downs Ukraine-launched drones that targeted Moscow

Russia's air defence systems shot down Ukraine-launched drones in the Istra district of the Moscow region and in the Kaluga region early on Tuesday that targeted the capital, the country's defence ministry and Moscow's mayor said.

