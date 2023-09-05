Philippines ready to chair ASEAN in 2026
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 05-09-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 12:19 IST
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday his country is ready to chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) in 2026, a year earlier than originally scheduled and replacing Myanmar.
He did not provide a reason for the change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
