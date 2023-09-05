Left Menu

ED raids Bhopal's Peoples Group in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 13:47 IST
ED raids Bhopal's Peoples Group in money laundering case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has conducted raids against a Bhopal-based business entity--Peoples Group--and its linked entities as part of a money laundering investigation leading to seizure of Rs 8 lakh cash and some ''incriminating'' documents.

The searches were launched on Monday at multiple locations in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

Those covered included the Peoples Group, its linked entities like Sarvajanik Jankalyan Parmarthik Nyas, Peoples University, Sarks Metal Pvt Ltd, and their directors Rohit Pandit, Mayank Vishnoi and others, the agency said in a statement.

The ED case, filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a complaint filed by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior where it was alleged that the directors of the Peoples General Hospital Pvt Ltd, Peoples International and Services Pvt. Ltd. and PGH International Pvt Ltd abused their positions and gave loans of more than 250 crore at zero or very low interest rates to related entities, causing wrongful loss to the shareholders and wrongful gain to related entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023