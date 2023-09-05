Left Menu

Gang of 12 women committing thefts on trains busted in MP

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gang of 12 women involved in thefts on trains has been busted in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district with the arrest of all its members, an official said on Tuesday.

The women, who hail from Nagpur in Maharashtra, were arrested from Bankhedi in the district, said GRP (Jabalpur) Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad. The action by the Government Railway Police (GRP) came on a complaint made on August 3 by one Kanchan Pandey who found jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 lakh missing from her purse while boarding the Vindhyachal Express at Gadarwara railway station, the police official said.

Acting on inputs, the police on Monday busted the all-women gang and arrested its members from Bankhedi, some 30 kilometres from Gadarwara.

Jewellery worth nearly Rs 6 lakh and cash of Rs 12,000 were seized from the gang, the police official said.

The police later discovered that the gang is already involved in 10-15 similar cases and warrants have been issued against them from Gadarwara and Khandwa GRP police stations, she added.

