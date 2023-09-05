Woman dragged out of house, thrashed in J-K's Kathua; 4 held

Four persons have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district in connection with a viral video which shows some men dragging a woman out of her house and thrashing her, officials said. The incident took place in Kathua’s Dewal village last week, following which a complaint was lodged on Monday and the accused were nabbed a few hours later, they added.

The 3-minute video clip shows the woman being thrashed by some people after they dragged her by her hair out of her house. Her child can be seen crying in the video, the police said.

In a written complaint lodged on Monday, the woman said that four persons with criminal intention attacked her and abused her when she was at her home, they said.

A case was registered under Sections 452 (house trespassing), 323(voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against four persons -- Kaku Ram, Ballu Ram, Happy and Banty -- all residents of Dewal Tehsil Billawar, they said.

Police said the villagers opposed the woman as she used to allow a particular group of persons from outside the village to visit her house. The police had earlier warned the group against visiting the village.

