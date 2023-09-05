Left Menu

Woman suffering from mental disorder made 38 bomb hoax calls to Mumbai police in two months

The police control room received the latest call on Monday during which the woman, a resident of the Nepean Sea Road area of south Mumbai, claimed that a bomb had been planted and she was scared and needed the polices help, the official said. Following confirmation about the woman, the police team classified the call as a hoax, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:56 IST
Woman suffering from mental disorder made 38 bomb hoax calls to Mumbai police in two months
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year-old woman suffering from a mental disorder allegedly made 38 hoax calls about bombs to Mumbai police's control room in the last two months, an official said on Tuesday. The police control room received the latest call on Monday during which the woman, a resident of the Nepean Sea Road area of south Mumbai, claimed that a bomb had been planted and she was scared and needed the police's help, the official said. A probe into the matter revealed that the woman had made at least 38 calls on the '100' emergency police helpline to the control room in the last two months, he said.

The woman lives with her 88-year-old uncle in the jurisdiction of Malabar Hill police station, he said.

After the control room received the call on Monday, the police traced the mobile phone number used to make the call and tracked the woman down to a flat in a building on Nepean Sea Road, the official said.

The woman suffers from a mental disorder and has been undergoing treatment for the last 15 years, he said. Following confirmation about the woman, the police team classified the call as a hoax, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023