HC directs CPI(M) district secy not to make comments against officials over construction of party office

Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the CPI(M) Idukki District Secretary to refrain from making any public statements against the District Collector or the amicus curiae in connection with a case related to the construction of the Left party's office in the hilly district.

The court said the amicus curiae and the collector were discharging their duties and if the party or its secretary has something to say, they can approach it directly.

The court made the oral observation while asking Idukki District Secretary CV Varghese of the ruling party not to issue any statement against the officials.

On August 22, the high court had ordered halting of the construction work of CPI(M) party offices in Udumbanchola, Bison valley and Santhanpara areas of Idukki.

The court again took up the matter following media reports of ongoing building work there and observed that its order was not implemented as a copy of the same had not been received by the district adminisration.

It then directed the District Collector to halt the constructions and seek police protection if necessary.

The court's directions came on a plea seeking a moratorium on all land deals in Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peerumedu taluks in Idukki district.

The plea has also sought stopping of all constructions sanctioned at Chinnakkanal, Pallivasal, Devikulam, Udumbanchola and Peerumedu taluks in Idukki district until an inquiry was held into the genuineness of the title deeds.

