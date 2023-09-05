Left Menu

Man thrashed, doused with kerosene in Gurugram road rage

The incident happened Sunday around 10 pm when the victim, Inderjeet Yadav, who was on a scooter, gave an Ertiga car driver horn to move his vehicle and give him the way, police said.According to the complaint filed by Yadav, he was going home on his scooter when he saw Pawan Kumar blocking the street with his Ertiga car near his house.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 20:25 IST
Man thrashed, doused with kerosene in Gurugram road rage
  • Country:
  • India

A man was thrashed by a father-son pair and was doused with kerosene by another kin of the accused in a road rage incident in Wazirabad village here, police said Tuesday. The incident happened Sunday around 10 pm when the victim, Inderjeet Yadav, who was on a scooter, gave an Ertiga car driver horn to move his vehicle and give him the way, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Yadav, he was going home on his scooter when he saw Pawan Kumar blocking the street with his Ertiga car near his house. Pawan got furious when Yadav gave him a horn. ''Pawan drove his car in reverse and hit my scooter and abused me. Pawan's father also came out and both thrashed me with sticks. The father even chewed my finger. After this, Pawan's son Naveen brought kerosene from his house and poured it on me and tried to burn me alive,'' Yadav said in his complaint, according to police.

Some people rescued him and rushed him to a hospital, police said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the three accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Monday, said police. ''A probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon,'' said ASI Joginder, the investigating officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023