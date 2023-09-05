Left Menu

TRAI favours news, current affairs programmes on private FM radio

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:55 IST
TRAI favours news, current affairs programmes on private FM radio
  • Country:
  • India

Broadcast regulator TRAI on Tuesday recommended that private FM radio operators be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programmes for 10 minutes every clock hour.

In its recommendations on 'Issues related to FM Radio Broadcasting', the TRAI also said that the programme code of conduct as applicable to All India Radio for news content may also be applied to private FM radio channels.

''Private FM Radio Operators should be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programs, limited to 10 minutes in each clock hour,'' it said.

The TRAI also said that functions or features pertaining to FM radio should remain enabled and activated on all mobile handsets having the necessary hardware.

''Built-in FM radio receiver in mobile handset must not be subjected to any form of disablement or deactivation,'' it said.

The regulator said the annual licence fee of a FM radio channel should be de-linked from Non-Refundable One Time Entry Fee (NOTEF). It also said that the license fee should be calculated as four per cent of the Gross Revenue (GR) of the FM radio channel during the respective financial year. The TRAI said GST should be excluded from GR and also urged the government to take appropriate measures to provide relief to the FM radio operators to address challenges posed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023