20 booked for selling land using forged documents in Gurugram

Twenty people, including three Haryana civil services officers, have been booked for allegedly selling a plot of land belonging to a deceased person on forged documents, police said on Tuesday.

The action comes following a court order, they said.

In addition to the HCS officers, a former district revenue officer, and a tehsildar have been booked for selling the piece of land by making a forged conveyance deed, said police.

According to the complaint filed by Dharamveer, a resident of Fazilka in Punjab, his father Sunil Kumar had bought the plot of land from the Haryana Urban Development Authority in Sector 23 of Gurugram and got the allotment letter.

However, due to some reasons, he was allotted a different piece of land in the same sector in 2007.

"After the death of my father in 2010, the then DRO Krishan Lal Bishnoi and his son Vikas Bishnoi, who are related to us, planned to grab the plot and got one of their acquaintances, Keerta Ram, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan to pose as my father,'' Dharamveer said in his police complaint.

''The conveyance deed of the plot was done fraudulently in the name of my father in 2016. The signatures of my father and Keerta Ram did not match,'' he added.

Dharamveer told the court that Krishan Lal Bishnoi, Sudesh Kumar, Haryana Urban Development Authority employee Sanjay Kumar and Subhash Chand testified in identifying Keerta Ram as Sunil Kumar.

To sell the plot, an account was opened in Axis Bank in the name of Sunil Kumar and Vikas Bishnoi posed as my father, he said.

"The plot, which is worth Rs 4 crore, was sold to Rampal Singh Tomar and Nishi Singh, residents of Delhi, for about Rs 2.5 crore and the payment was deposited in the bank account opened in my father's name,'' Dharamveer said.

''The registry was done by the then Tehsildar Om Prakash,'' he added.

According to police, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Tuesday, said police.

