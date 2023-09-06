Armenia, U.S. to hold joint military drills on Sept 11-20

Armenia and the United States will hold joint military exercises in Armenia starting next week, the Armenian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the framework of preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions the Armenia-U.S. joint exercise 'EAGLE PARTNER 2023' will be held from 11 to 20 September in Armenia," it said in a statement.

