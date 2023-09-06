Assam: Seven killed in road accident
Seven persons were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened at Bordirak Tiniali near Kakopathar on Tuesday evening when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck at high speed, a police officer said. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the truck was in an inebriated state, he said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.
