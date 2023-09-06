Left Menu

Driver charred to death inside truck in Ajmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 12:00 IST
Driver charred to death inside truck in Ajmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver got burned alive when his vehicle caught fire near the Tabiji gas plant on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said. The reason why the truck caught fire is yet to be ascertained.

Hanuman, the driver, got stuck in his cabin when the truck caught fire and was burned alive, Mangaliyawas Police Station SHO Sunil Tada said.

He said the truck was removed from the road and traffic was cleared, adding, the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

