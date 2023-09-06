ASEAN chair statement: need to strengthen stability in region's maritime sphere
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:04 IST
Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN recognises a need to strengthen stability in its maritime sphere and explore new initiatives to do so, its chair Indonesia said on Wednesday.
Its statement also expressed regional leaders' "grave concern" over a lack of substantial progress on the bloc's five-point peace plan for strife-torn Myanmar.
