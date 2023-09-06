Left Menu

IAF partners with Drone Federation of India to co-host 'Bharat Drone Shakti 2023'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:02 IST
IAF partners with Drone Federation of India to co-host 'Bharat Drone Shakti 2023'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drone technology has revolutionised the civil and defence sectors by increasing efficiency, reducing exposure to risk as also by being a capability enhancer. The usage of drones in India is also seeing an increase - both, in the military, as well as in the civil domain. The IAF uses Remotely Piloted Aircraft extensively for Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance operations. Its faith in the emerging Drone design and development capabilities in India are borne by its initiatives like the Meher Baba Swarm Drone competition that sought to tap this indigenous potential. Further iterations of this competition are currently underway.

            To exploit its rich experience in using these unmanned platforms, the IAF is partnering with the Drone Federation of India to co-host the 'Bharat Drone Shakti 2023'. The event to be held on 25th & 26th September 2023 will be hosted at the lAF's airbase in Hindan (Ghaziabad), where the Indian drone industry shall give live aerial demonstrations.

            'Bharat Drone Shakti 2023' will present the prowess of the Indian drone industry at full capacity hosting over 50+ live aerial demonstrations showcasing survey drones, agriculture drones, fire suppression drones, tactical surveillance drones, heavy-lift logistics drones, loitering munition systems, drone swarms, and counter-drone solutions and witness participation from more than 75 drone start-ups and corporates.

            The event is expected to attract around 5,000 attendees, including representatives from central government, state departments, public and private industries, armed forces, paramilitary forces, representatives from friendly countries, academicians and students and drone enthusiasts. Most importantly, 'Bharat Drone Shakti 2023' will give a fillip to India's commitment to becoming a global drone hub by 2030.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023