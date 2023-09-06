IAF partners with Drone Federation of India to co-host 'Bharat Drone Shakti 2023'

Drone technology has revolutionised the civil and defence sectors by increasing efficiency, reducing exposure to risk as also by being a capability enhancer. The usage of drones in India is also seeing an increase - both, in the military, as well as in the civil domain. The IAF uses Remotely Piloted Aircraft extensively for Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance operations. Its faith in the emerging Drone design and development capabilities in India are borne by its initiatives like the Meher Baba Swarm Drone competition that sought to tap this indigenous potential. Further iterations of this competition are currently underway.

To exploit its rich experience in using these unmanned platforms, the IAF is partnering with the Drone Federation of India to co-host the 'Bharat Drone Shakti 2023'. The event to be held on 25th & 26th September 2023 will be hosted at the lAF's airbase in Hindan (Ghaziabad), where the Indian drone industry shall give live aerial demonstrations.

'Bharat Drone Shakti 2023' will present the prowess of the Indian drone industry at full capacity hosting over 50+ live aerial demonstrations showcasing survey drones, agriculture drones, fire suppression drones, tactical surveillance drones, heavy-lift logistics drones, loitering munition systems, drone swarms, and counter-drone solutions and witness participation from more than 75 drone start-ups and corporates.

The event is expected to attract around 5,000 attendees, including representatives from central government, state departments, public and private industries, armed forces, paramilitary forces, representatives from friendly countries, academicians and students and drone enthusiasts. Most importantly, 'Bharat Drone Shakti 2023' will give a fillip to India's commitment to becoming a global drone hub by 2030.

(With Inputs from PIB)