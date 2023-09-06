Left Menu

At least 16 killed in Russian attack in eastern Ukraine - presidential adviser

Ukrainian officials posted a video on the Telegram messaging app which showed a loud explosion ripping through shopping alleys, with people falling to the ground and some running for cover.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:47 IST
At least 16 people including a child were killed and many wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, officials said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, saying a market, shops and a pharmacy had been struck in the industrial city close to the battlefield, and about 30 km (19 miles) from the city of Bakhmut, where fighting has been heavy for months. Ukrainian officials posted a video on the Telegram messaging app which showed a loud explosion ripping through shopping alleys, with people falling to the ground and some running for cover. Local media described it as a missile attack.

"This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelenskiy said. Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said that in addition to the 16 killed, at least 28 people were wounded in the attack and said it was on the central city market.

On the Telegram messaging app he posted pictures showing rescue workers sifting through the rubble and carrying out bodies in black sacks.

