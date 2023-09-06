Left Menu

Murder at minister's UP house: Vikas Kishore questioned by police

He stayed at the police station for around an hour. Sources claimed that the ministers son was quizzed about his whereabouts on the day of the crime and about his registered revolver used in the episode.Vikas and his father Kaushal Kishore, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, could not be reached for a comment.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:17 IST
Vikas Kishore, the son of Union minister Kaushal Kishore, was questioned in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man at the minister's house recently, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Vinay Srivastav, was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at the minister's house in the early hours of September 1. The revolver used in the crime was a licensed weapon owned by Vikas, according to his father. Three men -- Ajay Rawat, Ankit Verma, and Shamim alias Baba -- were arrested in connection with the incident. This was the first time Vikas was called for questioning in the case. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI, ''Vikas Kishore appeared at the Thakurganj Police Station for questioning Tuesday night. His statements were recorded. He stayed at the police station for around an hour.'' Sources claimed that the minister's son was quizzed about his whereabouts on the day of the crime and about his registered revolver used in the episode.

Vikas and his father Kaushal Kishore, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, could not be reached for a comment. A day after the incident, police had registered an FIR against Vikas under section 30 (punishment for contravention of license or rule) of the Arms Act and also sent a report to the district authorities seeking cancellation of the arms licence. On September 1, the three accused had invited Vinay for dinner at the minister's residence, where an altercation took place between them in the course of gambling, according to a complaint filed by the victim's brother. ''Vinay was shot dead around 4 am,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

