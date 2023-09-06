CRPF constable stabbed to death in Assam's Tinsukia
A CRPF constable was allegedly stabbed to death in Assams Tinsukia district on Wednesday, police said.The jawan, who was in civilian clothes, was stabbed in the Bordumsa area near the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh around 5 pm, they said.He was identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said.
PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A CRPF constable was allegedly stabbed to death in Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday, police said.
The jawan, who was in civilian clothes, was stabbed in the Bordumsa area near the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh around 5 pm, they said.
He was identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said. ''The persons behind the attack are yet to be identified. We have launched a search for them,'' a police officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Arunachal
- Assam
- Tinsukia
- Sunil Kumar Pandey
- Bordumsa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi will become PM for third consecutive time: Assam Minister Atul Bora
Uttar Pradesh to live telecast 'Chandrayaan-3' landing in all state-run schools
Explore potential of handloom, sericulture, fisheries in Bodo areas in Assam: Governor Kataria
Talks with ULFA in right direction, says Assam CM
Assamese musician joins London's Royal College of Music; SBI supports his education