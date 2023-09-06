CRPF constable stabbed to death in Assam's Tinsukia

A CRPF constable was allegedly stabbed to death in Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday, police said.

The jawan, who was in civilian clothes, was stabbed in the Bordumsa area near the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh around 5 pm, they said.

He was identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said. ''The persons behind the attack are yet to be identified. We have launched a search for them,'' a police officer said.

