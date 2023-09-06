Left Menu

3 dacoits arrested after encounter with police in Rajasthan's Dholpur

District Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said that on Tuesday night the police arrested the three dacoits from Chandilpura of Basai Dang police station area after the encounter.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 22:13 IST
Three dacoits have been arrested after an encounter with police in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, officials said on Wednesday. During the exchange of fire Tuesday night, one of the dacoits was shot in the leg and the other two suffered injuries as they fell while trying to flee from the spot.

The trio - identified as Ramlakhan Gurjar, Rajendra Singh and Pappu alias Uday Bhan - have been admitted to a special prisoner ward of Dholpur District Hospital for treatment.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on information leading to the arrest of each of the three dacoits.

A Basai Dang police station team recovered two rifles and 125 cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused. District Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said that on Tuesday night the police arrested the three dacoits from Chandilpura of Basai Dang police station area after the encounter.

Kumar said that in the encounter about 15 rounds were fired by the dacoits and about half a dozen rounds by the police team.

