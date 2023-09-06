Left Menu

Rajasthan: 3 men involved in murder of history-sheeter injured in retaliatory firing by police

Police nabbed the three men from their hideout in Dehradun and were on the way to Bharatpur when the incident happened, they said.One of the accused allegedly snatched a pistol from a constable and opened fire but the bullets hit the bullet-proof jacket of team in-charge Mukesh Kumar and police officer Manish Sharma, police said.The accused trio have been hospitalised with one of them in a critical condition, they said.Bharatpur Inspector General of Police Rupinder Singh said history-sheeter Ajay Jhamri was shot dead by Tejveer and two of his accomplices on August 27.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:31 IST
Three men accused of involvement in the murder of history-sheeter Ajay Jhamri were injured in retaliatory firing when they tried to escape by snatching the pistol of a policeman, officials said on Wednesday. Police nabbed the three men from their hideout in Dehradun and were on the way to Bharatpur when the incident happened, they said.

One of the accused allegedly snatched a pistol from a constable and opened fire but the bullets hit the bullet-proof jacket of team in-charge Mukesh Kumar and police officer Manish Sharma, police said.

The accused trio have been hospitalised with one of them in a critical condition, they said.

Bharatpur Inspector General of Police Rupinder Singh said history-sheeter Ajay Jhamri was shot dead by Tejveer and two of his accomplices on August 27. A case was registered at Atal Bandh Police Station in Bharatpur in connection with Jhamri's death, he said. Subsequently, all possible hideouts of the accused were raided simultaneously to arrest the accused, Singh said.

A police team reached Dehradun after receiving information that they may be hiding in the Uttarakhand capital.

The police team cordoned off the suspicious place and nabbed Tejveer, Yuvraj and Bunty Khushal – all three had a reward of Rs 25,000 on their heads. Singh said when the police team left for Bharatpur from Dehradun with the three men, Tejveer snatched the pistol of a constable and opened fire on the policemen with the intention of killing them. The officer said the police team took cover of vehicles and trees but bullets hit the bullet-proof jacket of team in-charge Mukesh Kumar and police officer Manish Sharma. The trio who were injured in retaliatory firing were then taken into custody and admitted to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, police said. The condition of Bunty Khushal is critical, they said.

