Delta Force commemorates 30th raising day in J&K

The counter-insurgency force 'Delta', one of the oldest such organisations under the Indian Army's Rastriya Rifles, commemorated its 30th anniversary in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, an official said on Wednesday.

The General Officer Commanding of the Delta Force complimented all ranks for their outstanding contribution in maintaining vigil and ensuring peace and tranquility in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, the defence spokesperson said.

Raised on the 5th of September 1994, the Delta Force has been instrumental in eliminating terrorism from the Chenab Valley and ushering an era of peace in the region, he said. Till date, the force has been conferred with 1,439 gallantry awards, including an Ashok Chakra, five Kirti Chakras and 46 Shaurya Chakras, the spokesman said.

