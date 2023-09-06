Left Menu

Minor girl gang-raped in Agra, one accused kills self

Fearing arrest, Jagdish hanged himself from a tree near his home. Deputy Commissioner of Police Somendra Meena said, The accused autorickshaw driver Roopesh has been arrested.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 06-09-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 23:41 IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Fearing arrest, one accused in the case allegedly committed suicide, they said.

According to the police, the girl was allegedly abducted on Monday when she was returning from her father's shop. She was accosted by a motorcycle-borne man and later pulled inside an autorickshaw. She was found lying on the roadside by the caretaker of a brick kiln on Tuesday.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's father, the police launched a probe.

One of the accused, after learning that he had been booked in the case, allegedly hanged himself. Another accused was arrested while the third is absconding, the police said. An FIR was registered against Roopesh, Karua and Jagdish -- aged between 18 and 20 -- under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused were residents of a village in the Shamshabad area. Assistant Commissioner of Police Anand Kumar Pandey said, ''The minor girl was abducted in an autorickshaw and raped her on the outskirts of the village.'' He further said, ''The investigation led us to the accused's village. Fearing arrest, Jagdish hanged himself from a tree near his home.'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Somendra Meena said, ''The accused autorickshaw driver Roopesh has been arrested. He is being questioned. Six teams have been asked to arrest Karuna.'' The girl is being medically examined while Jagdish's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

