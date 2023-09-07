Left Menu

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:36 IST
NATO does not see indication of intentional Russian attack on Romania
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
NATO does not have any indication that drone debris found on Romanian territory was caused by an intentional attack launched by Moscow against Romania, the alliance's chief said on Thursday.

"We don't have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told EU lawmakers.

