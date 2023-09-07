NATO does not see indication of intentional Russian attack on Romania

NATO does not have any indication that drone debris found on Romanian territory was caused by an intentional attack launched by Moscow against Romania, the alliance's chief said on Thursday.

"We don't have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told EU lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)