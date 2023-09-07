Left Menu

Man, brother-in-law held for snatching gold chain in West Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 14:21 IST
Man, brother-in-law held for snatching gold chain in West Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man and his brother-in-law have been arrested in connection with a gold chain snatching incident in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

Deepak alias Kamal and his brother-in-law Mohit (22), both residents of Mangolpuri, were traced and arrested after examination of footage from CCTV cameras, they said.

Police said they are named in more than 30 cases and were also charged under the Arms Act in the past.

On Monday, a case was registered on a complaint from a woman that her gold chain had been snatched in the Subhash Nagar area by two men on a scooter, police said.

Sharing Deepak's and Mohit's modus operandi in other cases, police said they used to intentionally hit the vehicle of their intended victim with their two-wheeler and then enter into a verbal spat.

During the confrontation, they used to snatch the person's mobilephone, chain or any other valuable item, and flee, police said.

On the Subhash Nagar incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said the snatchers were identified with the help of footage from CCTV cameras.

The gold chain snatched by them has been recovered, the officer said and added that scooter used in the crime has been seized.

The DCP said the accused had deposited the gold chain with a finance firm. The receipt of the firm is also in police's possession, Veer said and added that duo has been involved in criminal activities for the past six to seven years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023