Deputy leader of Sudan's RSF says US sanctions 'unfair' - Sky News Arabia

The deputy leader of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Abdelrahim Dagalo said on Thursday the sanctions the United States has imposed on him are "unfair".

In comments to Sky News Arabia, Dagalo said Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan did not have the legitimacy to issue a constitutional decree to dissolve the RSF.

