UK justice minister orders independent investigation after prison escape

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:23 IST
Alex Chalk Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain will launch an independent investigation into the escape from a London prison of a former soldier suspected of terrorism offences, justice minister Alex Chalk told parliament on Thursday.

"There will need to be an additional independent investigation into this incident and that will take place in due course," he said.

