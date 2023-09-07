UK justice minister orders independent investigation after prison escape
Britain will launch an independent investigation into the escape from a London prison of a former soldier suspected of terrorism offences, justice minister Alex Chalk told parliament on Thursday.
"There will need to be an additional independent investigation into this incident and that will take place in due course," he said.
