No threat to Romania from Russian strikes on Ukraine on Wednesday night -ministry
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-09-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 17:13 IST
Romania did not face any direct threat to its territory or territorial waters from Russian attacks on Ukraine on Wednesday night, the Romanian defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
