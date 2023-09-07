CJI meets Singapore counterpart, witnesses signing of MoU between SCs of two nations

India and Singapore Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding on judicial cooperation in the island city-state.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and his Singapore counterpart Sundaresh Menon witnessed the signing of the MoU between the supreme courts of two the nations.

The CJI is on an official visit to Singapore, an apex court official said.

The details of the MoU are not known.

The two chief justices witnessed the signing of the MoU between the "Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of Singapore in the field of judicial cooperation," the official said.

Earlier, Justice Menon had visited India and even sat on the Supreme Court of India bench on February 3.

Justice Menon, who has been serving as the fourth chief justice of Singapore since 2012, had attended a function to mark the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court.

Justice Menon was the chief guest at the function.

