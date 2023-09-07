Punjab Police officer alleges collusion between some cops and drug smugglers

A deputy superintendent of police in Ferozepur in Punjab has accused some subordinate colleagues of colluding with drug smugglers. A copy of the DSP's confidential letter to senior officials listing a series of allegations against some police personnel has gone viral on social media.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ferozepur Deepak Hilori said on Thursday he had received the letter and added a thorough investigation was being conducted and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

In the letter, the DSP stated that the ongoing campaign initiated by the state government to eradicate drug abuse from the state had been hampered due to a few corrupt officials within the police.

The DSP alleged that many of the police officials deployed in the district, at present and previously, have connections with drug peddlers and gangsters.

The letter also alleged that a particular police official has kept some close associates who allegedly have ''links'' with drug peddlers.

According to the letter, whenever the police plan a raid on suspected drug dealers, these police officials allegedly alert them.

As a result by the time the police team arrives, the smugglers either flee or hide their illicit items, leaving no evidence behind.

