Left Menu

Punjab Police officer alleges collusion between some cops and drug smugglers

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:47 IST
Punjab Police officer alleges collusion between some cops and drug smugglers
  • Country:
  • India

A deputy superintendent of police in Ferozepur in Punjab has accused some subordinate colleagues of colluding with drug smugglers. A copy of the DSP's confidential letter to senior officials listing a series of allegations against some police personnel has gone viral on social media.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ferozepur Deepak Hilori said on Thursday he had received the letter and added a thorough investigation was being conducted and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

In the letter, the DSP stated that the ongoing campaign initiated by the state government to eradicate drug abuse from the state had been hampered due to a few corrupt officials within the police.

The DSP alleged that many of the police officials deployed in the district, at present and previously, have connections with drug peddlers and gangsters.

The letter also alleged that a particular police official has kept some close associates who allegedly have ''links'' with drug peddlers.

According to the letter, whenever the police plan a raid on suspected drug dealers, these police officials allegedly alert them.

As a result by the time the police team arrives, the smugglers either flee or hide their illicit items, leaving no evidence behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023