Left Menu

US court orders Mirror Trading International to pay $1.7 bln in restitution for crypto fraud

The order against Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited (MTI) resolves an enforcement case the CFTC had filed against the company and its CEO, Cornelius Johannes Steynberg. In a June enforcement order , the CFTC claimed that MTI solicited bitcoin online from thousands of people to purportedly operate a commodity pool.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:48 IST
US court orders Mirror Trading International to pay $1.7 bln in restitution for crypto fraud
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. District Court judge has ordered a South African to pay over $1.7 billion in restitution to victims for operating a fraudulent commodity pool worth roughly that amount in bitcoin, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Thursday. The order against Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited (MTI) resolves an enforcement case the CFTC had filed against the company and its CEO, Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.

In a June enforcement order

, the CFTC claimed that MTI solicited bitcoin online from thousands of people to purportedly operate a commodity pool. The company claimed to have proprietary software that would realize significant trading gains for investors who pooled their bitcoin with it, but in reality no such "bot" existed. In reality, only a small portion of the pooled bitcoin was ever invested, at a loss, and the rest was "misappropriated," according to the CFTC. The company ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2021, shortly after which South African authorities launched a fraud investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023