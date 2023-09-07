Left Menu

Labourer shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 07-09-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 23:24 IST
Labourer shot dead in UP's Jaunpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old labourer was killed and another injured after motorcycle-borne assailants shot at them in the Badlapur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Badlapur) Ashok Kumar Singh said Shivkumar Bind and Jitendra Bind (25), who worked as labourers, were returning home on a motorcycle when assailants riding two motorcycles fired at them near Khatuwapar village.

The men, residents of Gondalpur village in the Maharajganj area, were taken to a primary health centre where Shivkumar Bind was declared dead, he said.

Jitendra Bind is undergoing treatment, the police officer added.

The police believe the attack to be an outcome of a dispute with relatives. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shivkumar Bind's family members and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find how fiber from crustaceans, insects, mushrooms promote digestion

Researchers find how fiber from crustaceans, insects, mushrooms promote dige...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
R. Praggnanandhaa, Now Nida Anjum Chelat: Young Indians Continue Stellar Show in Global Sports

R. Praggnanandhaa, Now Nida Anjum Chelat: Young Indians Continue Stellar Sho...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX's Starship probe ends with 63 regulatory fixes; Factbox-Horizon project: Which EU science schemes has Britain joined? and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX's Starship probe ends with 63 regulatory fixes;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023