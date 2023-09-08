Left Menu

UK police searching London park for escaped terrorism suspect

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 12:06 IST
Britain's Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday that searches taking place in London's Richmond Park were linked to the hunt for a former army soldier suspected of terrorism offences.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is believed to have escaped from London's HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by slipping out of the prison kitchen where he was working and strapping himself to the bottom of the van. A major manhunt is under way to track him down, with enhanced security checks at ports and airports which have led to delays for passengers.

