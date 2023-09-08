Russian court rejects Goldman Sachs request to dismiss Otkritie lawsuit
Updated: 08-09-2023 14:09 IST
A presiding judge at the Moscow Arbitration Court on Friday rejected a Goldman Sachs request to dismiss a lawsuit by Russia's Otkritie bank.
The court said it was setting the hearing in the substantive case for Oct. 5.
